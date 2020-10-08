Bhubaneswar: At least 573 out of 958 people who died due to Covid-19 till Wednesday were having other diseases like diabetes, blood pressure and heart related problems, said Health Minister Naba Kishore Das in a written reply to the State Assembly Thursday.

As per the statement, 277 patients were having diabetes, 237 were suffering from blood pressure and 59 with cardiac problems. Out of 277 diabetes patients, who died due to Covid-19, three were below 30 years, 136 in the age group of 30 to 60 and remaining 138 were senior citizens, he said.

Similarly, out of the 237 BP patients who succumbed to the killer virus, two were below 30 years while 86 were in the age group of 30 to 60 and 149 were above 60 years.

Likewise, out of 59 heart patients died due to Covid, only one was of below 30 years, 13 were in age group of 30 to 60 years while 45 were senior citizens, the minister said.

In 2019, he said, 6,297 persons had died due to heart diseases, 1,306 due to diabetes and 71 due to high BP. Moreover, deaths due to heart diseases, diabetes and BP during 2015 to 2019 were 42,095, 9,500 and 168, respectively.