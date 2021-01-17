Bhubaneswar: Odisha 5T Secretary VK Pandian Sunday visited several schools in Bhubaneswar to review the available infrastructure and preparation for the examinations ahead. He also sought suggestions from the teachers as to how the learning process and the study atmosphere can be improved in the schools.

The government schools he visited include the ones at Unit-VI, Unit-I, Capital High School, Unit-IX Girls’ High School and IRC Village High School.

Pandian interacted with the teachers of the schools. The interaction featured various topics ranging from science laboratories, smart classrooms, library, reading room, sports facilities and HSC results.

Besides, the Secretary sought suggestions from teachers regarding steps that can be taken for improvement of students’ performance in examinations.

The top bureaucrat also wished to know how active ‘Mo School programme’ is in the schools and the benefits of the programme. He further urged the teachers to give suggestions to improve the schools’ ecosystem so that teaching can be made student-friendly, inspiring and scientific.

PNN