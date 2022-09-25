Sundargarh/Rourkela: Under the Odisha government’s 5T High School Transformation Programme, all government high schools in Sundargarh district are being given an overall facelift. Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian Saturday interacted with the students and teachers from various schools while reviewing the progress of the initiative via video conferencing. The students took the opportunity to spell out their future dreams before the 5T Secretary. While interacting with the students and other stakeholders, Pandian said, “School is like our mother.

Therefore, we should take care of the beautiful infrastructure of the transformed High Schools like we care for our own mother.” “By nurturing and maintaining the new advanced infra and ambience we will help the students in realising their life goals,” he said while seeking cooperation of locals, alumni and panchayat representatives in the noble initiative. “The High School Transformation Programme is a flagship initiative of Hon’ble Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The programme is aimed at making students dream big in the new school environment,” the 5T Secretary said while calling upon all stakeholders to make the programme successful in Sundargarh district.

On the occasion, the 5T secretary instructed the Sundargarh district administration to provide land RoR and ensure electricity supply as well as pucca roads to all transformed schools, along with plantation of trees in the campuses. Sundargarh Collector Parag H Gavali joined the virtual meet at the OSWAN Conference Hall in the Collectorate at Sundargarh. Rourkela ADM, Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) Commissioner and senior district officials joined the meeting at Rourkela. Sundargarh ZP CDO and EO Bhairab Singh Patel, DEO Amulya Kumar Padhan, Senior Technical Consultant SSA Bishwamanohar Subudhi, BDOs, students, headmasters/headmistresses, SMDC members, alumni, people’s representatives from 13 blocks also joined the meeting at Sundargarh.