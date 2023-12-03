Bengaluru: Australia won the toss and opted to bowl in the fifth and final T20I against India here Sunday.

Australia made just one change, bringing back pacer Nathan Ellis for all-rounder Chris Green.

On the other hand, the ‘Men in Blue’ also made a change, bringing in pacer Arshdeep Singh for seamer Deepak Chahar.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav said that Chahar had to return home due to a medical emergency.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar and Arshdeep Singh.

Australia: Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff and Tanveer Sangha.

PTI