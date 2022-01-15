Hobart: England bowled out Australia for 303 in their first innings on the second day of the fifth and final Ashes Test, here Saturday.

Resuming the day at 241/6, Australia added 62 more runs to their total and lost the remaining four wickets in the morning session.

Travis Head (101) and Cameron Green (74) were the top-scorers for Australia while Stuart Broad (3/59) and Mark Wood (3/155) were main wicket-takers for England.

Brief scores: Australia 303 in 75.4 overs (Travis Head 101, Cameron Green 74; Stuart Broad 3/59, Mark Wood 3/155) vs England.