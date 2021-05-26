Chitrakonda: At least six persons, including five minors, drowned, while two went missing after two boats, on which they were returning home, capsized in Sileru river under this block in Malkangiri district late Monday night.

Bodies of six persons out of the 11 travelling in the two boats have been recovered. Two went missing, while three swam to the river bank.

According to sources, 32 persons, including children, all belonging to Kandhaguda and Gunthawada villages of Chitrakonda block, had gone to work at a brick kiln in Andhra Pradesh.

They failed to return home due to inter-state travel restrictions following Covid19-induced lockdown. Hence, they decided to return home by the river route at night to escape being caught by the law enforcement agencies.

Initially, 21 persons returned to their villages in two fishing boats. Later, the remaining persons were returning in two other fishing boats. They were sailing smoothly, but tragedy struck midway and one boat capsized after water seeped inside.

However, six occupants of the ill-fated boat managed to swim and get into the second boat. Due to overload, the second boat lost balance and overturned.

