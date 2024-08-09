Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police Crime Branch Thursday arrested six cybercriminals from Gujarat and Tamil Nadu who had allegedly swindled Rs 71.95 lakh from a City resident. The accused were identified as Arun Shaju, Seenu R and Vasu J — natives of Tamil Nadu; and Jaimin Kukdeja Megharajbhai, Brijesh Dayabhai Sathiya and Udaya Rameshbhai — from Gujarat. A probe was launched following a complaint by the victim, February 28 this year, who alleged that the fraudsters compelled him to join two WhatsApp groups, GSQT and IBGINON, for share market trading. After joining the group January 23, 2024, a Crime Branch official said, the unsuspecting victim received lucrative profits on initial investments, which prompted him to make a cumulative investment of Rs 71.95 lakh in 10 different bank accounts till February 22.

However, the profits did not show up in his bank account afterwards. When he queried with the scammers over the issue, they allegedly demanded more investment threatening that he would lose all his money if he failed to do so. It was only then the victim realised he had been duped and approached the Crime Branch with a complaint. The Crime Branch has booked the scammers under relevant Sections of IPC and Sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of IT Act.

DEBADURLLAV HARICHANDAN, OP