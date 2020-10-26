Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police arrested Monday, five journalists allegedly for extorting over Rs 1.60 lakh from a Bhubaneswar-based businessman. Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash said all the five journalists were working for different web channels. A driver employed by the journalists was also arrested. Another accomplice of those nabbed is absconding and a hunt has been launched for him.

Sources said that the six persons introduced themselves as journalists of various news websites to the owner of a ghee firm. They threatened to publish negative news about him if he did not pay them with Rs 3,00,000. They also said that they would get his firm raided by various probe agencies if the owner did not comply with their request. Fearing problems, the firm owner paid them Rs 1.64 lakh in phases.

However, as the demand for more money kept mounting, the businessman lodged a report with Tamando police station. They launched a probe and arrested the six.

“The police have recovered Rs24,000 from them. This apart, two cars, four motorcycles some mobile phones have been seized from the possession of those arrested,” Dash informed. The police are conducting raids on the offices where the six worked, it was learnt.

Notably, in order to stop anti-socials from collecting money forcibly from businessmen during this festival season in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the Commissionerate Police had launched the drive ‘Say No To Extortion’ October 16. Additional Commissioner of Police Rekha Lohani is heading the special anti-extortion task force.

PNN