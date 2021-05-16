Jharsuguda: A day after 68 inmates of Jhrasuguda sub-jail tested positive for Covid-19, another 10 cases of new Covid-19 infections were reported from Thakkar Bapa Seva Sadan at Garakhai under Belpahar police limits Sunday. The facility is an orphanage and of the 10 infected, six are inmates and the rest four are staff. When contacted, secretary, Thakkar Bapa Seva Sadan, Nirakar Kishan said some inmates had complained of running high temperatures two days ago.

“So 50 inmates and staff were immediately subjected to Covid test. Of them, 42 underwent antigen test and eight took the RT-PCR test,” informed Kishan.

“Of the 42 antigen tests, 10 turned out to be positive. The RT-PCR reports are yet to come,” informed district child protection officer Sunand Maharana. “As per the direction of the district collector, the infected inmates and staff of the facility will be kept in isolation at Belpahar Covid Care Centre and they will receive treatment there,” Maharana added.

Jharsuguda reported Sunday 391 new Covid-19 positive cases. With the new additions, the district’s tally has gone up to 18,938. Among those infected, 15,888 patients have recovered from the disease while 3,019 are still undergoing treatment.

PNN