Lucknow: Six persons were killed and five others injured in a collision between two UP state roadways buses Wednesday morning. The accident took place on the outskirts of the state capital. The accident prompted the Uttar Pradesh government to order a probe.

The six killed in the collision between two UPSRTC buses included a woman riding a two-wheeler, said officials. The collision took place at about 6.45am when an UPSRTC bus collided with another while trying to overtake it on the Lucknow-Hardoi. The place where the accident occurred is road under Kakori police station area, about 22km from here, a senior official said.

Transport Minister Ashok Kataria has ordered a probe into the incident. The probe will be conducted by a three-member committee and will submit its report within 24 hours.

“Five persons onboard bus and a woman on a two-wheeler were killed while five others were injured in the mishap,” a UPSRTC statement said.

Those killed are Sarvdhar (40), Lucky Saxena (16), Rajendra Saxena (48), Hariom (40), Nitesh Bharti (20) and one unidentified woman (about 35 years).

Kakori ACP S M Kasim Abdi had earlier said that six persons were killed and eight injured in the mishap.

According to KGMU officials, the condition of five injured was stated to be stable. The other six were brought dead to the Trauma centre, an UPSRTC said.

Kataria announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those killed in the accident and Rs 2.5 lakh to those injured, it added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured.