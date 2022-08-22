Saharanpur: Six members of a family were killed in a collision between a truck and a van on the Delhi-Yamunotri highway here Monday.

While four of them died on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries in a hospital, Superintendent of Police (rural) Suraj Rai said.

The accident took place late Sunday night when Adil, 25, his pregnant wife Asma, 24, Mashkoor, 26, his wife Rukhsar, 27, Rihanna, 38, and Sultana, 35, were returning home in Mirzapur village.

The van was completely damaged in the collision.

The SP said that the truck driver fled from the spot and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.