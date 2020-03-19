Mumbai: Six Singapore-returned passengers with ‘home quarantined’ stamp on their hands were de-boarded Thursday morning from the Gujarat-bound Saurashtra Express at Borivali station in suburban Mumbai, an official said.

They were forced to de-board after some of their co-passengers spotted the stamp on their hands and informed about it to the railway staff.

“The six passengers were travelling to Vadodara from Mumbai Central in the train. They had been stamped ‘home quarantined’ on the back of their left hand palms after their arrival at the airport from Singapore,” a spokesperson of the Western Railway (WR) said.

“These passengers were travelling in B1 and B2 coaches of the train. Some of their co-passengers spotted the stamp on their hands and informed the on-board deputy ticket inspector, who in turn alerted the control at Mumbai Central. The train was then halted at Borivali station, where they were de-boarded,” the official added

In a similar incident Wednesday, four Germany-returned passengers with ‘home quarantined’ stamp on their hands, had been de-boarded at Palghar station, around 100 kms from here, from the Garib Rath Express, after co passengers raised an alarm.

The Maharashtra government has started stamping the hands of the passengers arriving at the international airport if they are advised to undergo home quarantine to prevent them from mingling in public in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

As per the protocol, people arriving from coronavirus-affected regions are being put under home quarantine and their samples are sent for testing.

PTI