Inspired by movies, every Indian girl is sure to have made a picture of their future husband. While men dream of girls like Aishwarya Rai and Disha Patani and prefer to marry a girl who can cook like a chef, ladies too have a long wish list of qualities that their husband should have apart from looks.

Here is a list of qualities that every Indian girl would want in her husband.

1) Body and dancing skills of Hrithik Roshan

2) A guy who has the wit of Shah Rukh Khan

3) A guy who understands their mood changes.

4) A guy who cares like a father and loves like a boyfriend

5) A guy who can cook and is rich.

6) A guy who loves you even more when you ‘nag’