Bhawanipatna: A suspected drug peddler was arrested and around 619 kg of cannabis seized from a pick-up truck in Kalahandi district, police said.

The vehicle, which had a fake registration number, was intercepted in Kesinga police station area Tuesday following a tip-off, they said.

The contraband, estimated to be worth Rs 24.76 lakh, was found concealed inside maize sacks, Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M said, adding, the truck driver was apprehended.

In 2021, 33 suspected smugglers have so far been arrested in the district and 3.38 tonnes of cannabis seized, the SP said.

