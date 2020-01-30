Bangalore: A 62-year-old city woman won Grandma Earth title at the Grandma universe beauty pageant in Bulgaria recently.

Aarti Chatlani, Grandma Earth winner for 2020, uploaded a picture of her victory on Facebook January 25.

“Grandma Universe/Classic Universe is the only pageant in the world that celebrates and appreciates the beautiful responsibility that every grandmother has,” said Sofia-based organiser on its website.

Participating grandmothers from across the world compete in the event, held between January 19 and 23, to showcase their talents.

Some of the information sought in the contest application form includes the number of countries visited, if the enthusiast has children, the biggest problem women face in her native country and the number of languages spoken among others.

The 2019 winner of Grandma Universe title was Isabel Herrero Dalmau from Spain, a mother of three children, lawyer and owner of a real estate and modelling agency.

