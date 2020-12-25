Sambalpur: A 64-year-old retired banker Thursday set an example as he took admission for MBBS at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla.

“Family responsibilities kept me from pursuing my childhood dream, but at 64, finally, that opportunity knocked on my door,” said Jaykishore Pradhan, a native of Bhalupali near Atabira in Bargarh district who retired from service from the State Bank of India (SBI).

Pradhan’s childhood dream was to be a doctor. After completing Plus II science he had appeared for the medical entrance examination. But he failed to crack it.

After that, due to family pressure, he did B.Sc in Physics instead of attaining for the medical entrance further.

After graduation, he was taught in a school for a year and then started a career in banking by joining Indian Bank. After that, he joined as a clerk in SBI and then he was promoted to Scale-II officer post and retired in 2016.

However, during his service period, her daughter was preparing for medical entrance and Pradhan was guiding her in the studies.

Pradhan’s daughter Jyotiprabha is now in her second year of Bachelor in Dental Science (BDS) in Bilaspur and son Jayajit is a student of Class X.

While guiding daughter Pradhan again thought about fulfilling his childhood dreams. For which he had been preparing for the NEET examination.

So, he applied for NEET examination. As he had met with an accident 10 years ago and suffered some leg injuries, he appeared for NEET in the handicapped quota. He cracked the exam and after counselling, took admission at VIMSAR Thursday.

PNN