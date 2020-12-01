Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered Tuesday a total of 669 new COVID-19 recoveries taking the total number of recovered cases in the state to 3,12,734. All the recovered COVID-19 patients have been discharged from their respective treatment facilities spread across Odisha.

Among the districts that reported recoveries the maximum number of recovered patients were from Mayurbhanj (65). It was followed by Khurda with 58 recovered cases.

The other districts that reported recoveries in the last 24 hours were Sundargarh (57), Keonjhar (48), Jhrasuguda (47), Angul (44), Cuttack (40), Jagatsinghpur (38), Kendrapara (31), Jajpur (28), Bargarh (27), Nuapada (24), Sambalpur (23), Kalhandi (20), Balasore (18), Bolangir (16), Ganjam (13), Nabarangpur (12).

A large number of districts registered single-digit recovery figures. They are Bhadrak and Puri (seven each), Boudh (six), Nayagarh and Sonepur (five each), Dhenkanal and Malkangiri (four each), Kandhamal and Koraput (three each), Deogarh (two) and Rayagada (one).

The state pool on the other hand reported the discharge of 13 patients whose reports had come out negative.