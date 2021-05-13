Cuttack: As many as 67 slum dwellers including 15 women were arrested Thursday morning in connection with an attack on Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) staff and local policemen that had taken place May 11 at Nuapada Balisahi slum area under Madhupatna police limits in Cuttack.

Keeping in mind palpable tension that prevails in the locality, five platoons of forces have been deployed to bring the situation under control and maintain law and order, a police station official said.

Notably, some staff of the civic body including a local police team had gone to Nuapada Balisahi slum area on the intervening day after they received information that temporary tents which were constructed to accommodate hundreds of displaced slum dwellers had been blown away by strong Nor’wester winds that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1,200 families had been evicted a few days ago from nearby slums located at Behera Sahi, Sagadia Sahi of Ranihat, Das Sahi of Pilgrim Road area and Jalua Sahi of Malgodown area to facilitate an ongoing expansion work of Taladanda Canal Road in Cuttack city.

Alleging that the devastated tents caused injuries to children and aged family members, the CMC and police personnel were attacked.

Tension mounted at Nuapada Balisahi area after some children were found trapped under the devastated temporary tents. Irate over the incident, hundreds of slum dwellers had staged a dharna as well.

PNN