Cuttack: Odisha reported its sixth COVID-19 case after a man from Cuttack tested positive Friday.

The man had recently travelled to Delhi. Authorities are trying to find out the persons he has come in contact with since his return, Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department said.

6th COVID positive case of the State detected in Cuttack with recent travel history to Delhi. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 3, 2020

PNN