Moscow: A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck in the northern Pacific Wednesday and a tsunami warning was issued for the closest shores on Russia’s far eastern Kuril Islands. A tsunami watch was in place for Hawaii.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck 219 kilometers south-southeast of Severo on the Kuril chain far north of Japan. It was 56 kilometers (37 miles) deep.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) of the quake’s epicenter.

It said earthquakes of this strength in the past have caused tsunamis far from the epicentre. A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii but the centre said it was still investigating if there was a threat to the islands.

The US National Tsunami Warning Centre also still was analysing the event to determine the level of danger for Alaska and the US West Coast.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake was a stronger 7.8 magnitude and may cause a slight change of sea levels around Japanese coasts.

AP