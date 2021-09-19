People idolise movie stars, their films and accord them celebrity status. The lives of people on many occasions are inspired by the actors and their on-screen as well as off-screen deeds. And slowly these actions turn many of these people into die-hard fans. They always remain in a frenzy and are ready to go to the craziest of lengths to show their love and affection for the person they idolize.

Fans go a long way to make the life of an actor successful. It is they who transform the actors and give them demigod status. Both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry (the two richest) have a large number of successful and legendary actors.

When we appreciate a movie, a character, or a celebrity, we remember them in one of two ways: in our hearts or in our heads. We enjoy how celebrities portray diverse roles and entertain us. And the admiration and devotion are so genuine that they appear to be unconditional, if not weird at times. Although collecting posters, stalking on social media, and trying to catch a sight of them are all commonplace, there have been instances where fans have gone insane and done some weird things.

Fans in the South, in particular, love their favourite performers unreservedly and express it in the most unusual ways. Here we take a look at the fans and their crazy deeds for the South Indian film legends.

Rajinikanth

Every film starring superstar Rajinikanth is surrounded with high expectations and excitement, and Annaatthe is not an exception to the rule. When the first look of Rajinikanth was unveiled in the film, admirers went all out to celebrate. They slaughtered a goat and splattered its blood all over the poster of the film.

Thalapathy Vijay

Fans of Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay never miss an opportunity to express their admiration for him. In Chennai, admirers recently erected a life-size monument of the actor. They decorated the statue with garlands, flowers, and slogans to mark the occasion.

Nidhhi Agerwal

Nidhhi Agerwal, a South Indian new-age actress, was surprised when her fans unveiled a temple built specifically for her in Chennai. A bust-size figure of Nidhhi was erected at the temple, and a special puja was held.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu is Tollywood’s biggest star, and his birthday is a real treat for fans. Fans organise blood drives, bike rallies, and food distribution programmes every year on his birthday. As the actor urged, fans celebrated the green India challenge this year.

Allu Arjun

One of Allu Arjun’s ardent fans took a 200-km trek from Macherla to Hyderabad to have a glimpse of his idol. The fan thought that when Allu would hear about his devotion, the actor would certainly meet him.

Mammootty

A fan produced a large portrait of Mammootty with the cards depicting his best characters over the years as a token of love for the Malayalam actor who recently celebrated 50 years in the industry.

Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan is renowned as “the People’s Man.” Every moment, whether in movies or politics, is treasured. As a gesture of love, fans usually perform Palabhishekham on his life-size poster.