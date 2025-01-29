Bhubaneswar: The 7-day Indian Film Festival of Bhubaneswar (IFFB), organised by the Film Society Bhubaneswar (FSB), concluded Tuesday at the Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra (GKCM) Odissi Research Centre. The festival wrapped up with a special screening of the newly restored version of Nirad Mahapatra’s 1984 Odia classic Maya Miriga, a landmark in the state’s cinematic history, with support from the Film Heritage Foundation. The screening marked a celebration of his contribution to the cinema. Mahapatra, who had a close association with FSB in its early days, also conducted master classes for participants during the festival.

Earlier, the last day of the event kicked off with a special screening of the previously unseen director’s cut of National Award-winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai, which explores the violent resistance of an oppressed tribal community against state exploitation. This exclusive 4 hour version, starring Vijay Sethupathi, delves into the ethical dilemmas of a police officer torn between enforcing the law and sympathizing with the plight of the tribals.

A retrospective of renowned filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli was showcased, featuring his 1960s-set film Illiralare Allige Hogalaare, which tells the story of a young widow and a kid dream with a better life. He lives in an idyllic landscape but is poor and she is oppressed by dated traditions. The festival also showcased Subhadra Mahajan’s debut film Second Chance, which follows a woman grappling with guilt over an abortion and her unexpected bond with a 70-year-old indigenous woman in the Himalayas. FSB President Subrata Beura emphasised the festival’s vital role, saying, “FSB will continue its efforts to bring fresh works by emerging filmmakers to Bhubaneswar. While the city lacks a major film festival in its cultural calendar, we have managed to create a platform for cinema enthusiasts and students, despite the challenges.” The event was supported by print media partners OrissaPOST and Dharitri.