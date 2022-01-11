Jammu: Seven persons were injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles in J&K’s Poonch district Tuesday.
Police said seven persons were injured in a head-on collision between an army vehicle and a video coach bus near Tota Gali in Poonch district.
“The injured persons, including six males and a woman, were shifted to army hospital at BG Gali from where they have been referred to government medical college hospital Rajouri.
“Police has taken cognisance of the incident”, sources said.
IANS
Leave a Reply