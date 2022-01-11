Jammu: Seven persons were injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles in J&K’s Poonch district Tuesday.

Police said seven persons were injured in a head-on collision between an army vehicle and a video coach bus near Tota Gali in Poonch district.

“The injured persons, including six males and a woman, were shifted to army hospital at BG Gali from where they have been referred to government medical college hospital Rajouri.

“Police has taken cognisance of the incident”, sources said.

IANS