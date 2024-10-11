Jajpur: At least seven police personnel, including a woman officer, were injured while attempting to rescue a kidnapped girl in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

The police personnel were allegedly assaulted by Ananta Samal and his brother Manoj Samal, accused of kidnapping the girl from Delang area in Puri district, an officer said Friday.

Police claimed that the girl had been held captive in Samal brothers’ home in Barchana for two days.

Acting on a complaint by the girl’s parents, a team from Delang police station, with assistance from Barachana police, arrived in the village Thursday night to carry out the rescue operation. As they approached the village, Ananta, Manoj and their sister attacked police, resulting in critical injuries to seven officers, the officer added.

The injured officers were initially treated at Barachana community health centre before being transferred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

A case has been registered at Barachana police station, and a special team has been formed to apprehend the suspects, who fled the area after the incident.

“Delang police, with the support of four of our officers, went to Barachana village to rescue the kidnapped minor girl. During the rescue attempt, the accused siblings and others attacked police personnel, leaving seven officers critically injured,” said Srikant Barik, IIC of Barachana police station.

PTI