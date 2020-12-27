Kashinagar: Police detained a minor boy on charge of raping a seven-year old girl at Gandhinagar village under this police limits in Gajapati district during Christmas celebrations, Friday.

The incident occurred when people were participating in a song and dance programme organised for Christmas. The accused working in a sound and light firm picked up the survivor and allegedly raped her inside a toilet. The girl was rescued by one of her family members after she raised an alarm.

Later, the girl’s father lodged a complaint at Kashinagr police station alleging rape of his daughter. He alleged that Ramakant Karad had organised the function in violation of Covid norms where people danced to the tune of music by consuming alcoholic drinks.

Police registered a case and detained the minor in this connection.

PNN