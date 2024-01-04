Cuttack: In deference to an order issued by the Orissa High Court, about 70 deer from Tulsipur Deer Park in Cuttack have already been relocated to Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary on Bhubaneswar outskirts, even as the facility is heading for closure. According to a top official of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), nearly 70 out of the 290-odd deer in the park have already been shifted to the new enclosure at Ambilo in Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary in the last three days. The official also added that the deer are being shifted safely to the destination.

The Deer Park authorities said it has become imperative to shift the deer to the large enclosure at Ambilo due to congestion issues owing to rapid increase in the deer population. The new enclosure is spread over 3.5 ha of forest land within Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary and will have ample space to accommodate the entire population of the deer park. The relocation of the deer comes in the wake of an order issued by the High Court four years ago directing the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to set up another park for the herbivores. The Deer Park in Cuttack was established on 2.5 acres of land on Mahanadi River banks way back in 1981. The park which was established with only five deer now has a population of 296. Meanwhile, many in Cuttack have expressed their unhappiness over the closure of the Deer Park.

As per Central Zoo Authority (CZA norms), a maximum of 15 deer can be accommodated within 2.5 acre of land. The civic body’s move came following Central Zoo Authority (CZA)’s warning about providing adequate space and proper environment for the deer population. The CZA had withdrawn its recognition for Cuttack Deer Park citing lack of adequate space for the animals in 2021.