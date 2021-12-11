Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that 70 per cent of the state’s population above 18 years has received both the Covid vaccine doses.

“So far 96.87 per cent (2,58,72,847) of Kerala’s population above 18 years have by now taken one dose, of which 70.37 per cent (1,87,96,209) have taken both the doses. In all 4,46,69,056 vaccine doses have been given which includes the first and second dose, she said.

Nationally, the data for those who have taken the first dose is 86.52 per cent while 53.84 per cent have received both the doses.

“With the threat of Omicron variant still looming large, the local bodies have been asked to ensure that extra efforts are made to see that those who are yet to receive their second dose should be identified and given the vaccine,” George added.

Even with Kerala leading the rest of the country in terms of vaccination against Covid-19, it continues to lead in the daily number of new cases and has the highest number of active cases which has been the trend for the last two months.

On Friday 4,169 new cases were registered after 66,715 samples were tested and there were 40,546 active cases across the state.