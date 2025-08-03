Bolangir: As many as 70 students of the Government Nodal High School in Badatentulikunti village under Muribahal block in Bolangir district became ill Saturday after a dead lizard was found in their mid-day meal (MDM).

The incident triggered panic on the school campus and in the locality after news spread. All affected students were rushed to Titilagarh sub-divisional hospital for treatment.

Some of the students were discharged after primary treatment, while others remained under observation, sources said.

The incident occurred when the students were having their mid-day meal around 11:30 am. A girl student found a dead lizard in her food and immediately vomited.

Soon after, many other students also began vomiting and complained of nausea and dizziness.

The incident sparked outrage among parents, who questioned how such contamination could occur in school meals.

The situation became tense for some time, prompting school authorities and parents to call ambulances.

Critically ill students were first shifted to the hospital, while others followed as multiple ambulances were requisitioned due to the large number of affected children.

Some parents, seeing the delay in ambulance arrivals, reportedly took their children to hospitals in private vehicles.

Later, a medical team rushed to the village to provide on-site treatment.

Titilagarh sub-divisional hospital confirmed it had treated over 70 students.

On being informed, Kantabanji MLA Laxman Bag visited the hospital and inquired about the health condition of the affected students.

He assured that a proper investigation would be conducted.

District Education Officer Pradeep Kumar Nag confirmed that the health scare began after a student spotted the tail of a dead lizard in her food.

“All affected students have been treated and are currently stable,” he added.

