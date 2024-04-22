Loisingha: A 70-year-old man allegedly died of sunstroke as he collapsed at Bhaliamunda weekly market under this police limits in Bolangir district Saturday. The deceased was identified as Radhamohan Sahu, a resident of Agarapali village under Badibahal panchayat under this block. Reports said, Radhamohan had gone to the weekly market Saturday morning. He suddenly complained of weakness and collapsed. However, after some time he was found lying dead in the market. Family members have alleged that he died of sunstroke due to scorching heat.

On being informed, the Revenue Inspector of Jogisarda Revenue Circle reached the spot and launched an investigation. Sources said that the weekly market under Bolangir Regulated Market Committee (RMC) is a busy market. However, there is only one tube well inside the market which has been lying defunct, the sources added. Locals alleged that despite the scorching summer heat no action has been taken by the RMC to tackle the situation which has resulted in this tragic mishap. The deceased is survived by three daughters. Villagers have demanded financial assistance from the state government for the helpless family