Nilagiri: In an unfortunate incident, a 70-year old woman voter died while standing in a queue to cast her vote during the fourth phase of Odisha Panchayat polls at booth number 7 in Zone 11 of Nilagiri block in Balasore district, Tuesday.

The woman has been identified as Satyabhama Barik of Berhampur village. She was immediately rushed to Berhampur PHC, where she was declared dead by doctors. The woman was waiting in the queue for her turn to vote when she collapsed.

Later, villagers approached concerned authorities seeking financial assistance for performing last rites of the deceased woman.

In the fourth phase of Panchayat Elections in Balasore district, 96,491 voters from Nilagiri Block are exercising their franchise to decide the fate of candidates from 355 wards under 25 Gram Panchayats in three Zilla Parishad Constituencies.

Voting is currently taking place.

It is noteworthy that, the fourth phase of the Odisha Panchayat Elections Tuesday saw 45% voter turnout till 12 PM, according to the State Election Commission.

PNN