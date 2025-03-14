Basudevpur: Two horses have been on the rampage in the Basudevpur area of Bhadrak district, terrorising people, as more than 20 individuals have been bitten by the horses over the past 15 days.

The horses have been roaming freely in Basudevpur market and surrounding areas and entering shops in search of food.

It remains unclear whether they are aggressive due to hunger or exhibiting some other abnormal behaviour.

One of the horses has been in the area for nearly a month, while the other arrived recently. However, their origin remains unknown. Despite repeated attempts, local authorities have failed to capture the horses. The Forest Department, Animal Husbandry Department, and municipality have not taken effective action, leading to growing frustration among residents.

Concerns regarding public safety have been raised during a road safety awareness meeting attended by District Collector Dilip Routaray, MLA Ashok Kumar Das, and police officials.

When questioned, Municipal Executive Officer Sudhanshu Mohan Swain stated that steps would be taken to capture the horses with the support of relevant departments.

PNN