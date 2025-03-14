Mumbai: Television actor Arjun Bijlani shared a funny incident when he accidentally drank “bhaang” during his Holi celebrations.

In a lighthearted recollection, Arjun revealed how the festive drink turned into an unexpected adventure. Recalling one of his funniest Holi memories, the actor shared, “Once, I accidentally had bhaang, and for three hours straight, I kept repeating the same thing. My friends couldn’t stop laughing! That was a crazy experience. Now, I’m actually scared of it!” he said, bursting into laughter.”

Talking about the essence of Holi, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor added, “Holi is all about togetherness, and for me, it’s incomplete without my family. Neha, my mom and Ayaan are always by my side, making the celebration even more special. Watching Ayaan enjoy the colors and sweets reminds me of my own childhood. And also, celebrating any festival with your friends is always fun.”

For Arjun, yellow is the color that best represents his personality. “Yellow represents happiness, positivity, and energy. I always try to stay cheerful and spread good vibes, just like the color yellow does. Life should be as colorful as Holi, but at its core, I always want to remain as bright and joyful as yellow,” he revealed.

Interestingly, Holi celebrations are incomplete without the iconic Bollywood tunes, and for Arjun, “Rang Barse” is the ultimate Holi anthem.

He shared, “The moment this song plays, you just feel like picking up a handful of gulaal and dancing your heart out. ‘Rang Barse Bheege Chunarwali, Rang Barse…’ The beats, the lyrics, and the whole vibe of the song make it so energetic and fun!”

On the work front, Arjun Bijlani is widely known for his roles in shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

IANS