Angul: Eight persons, allegedly involved in the illegal manufacturing and sale of country-made liquor during lockdown were arrested Friday in Angul district.

Angul SP Krishna Nayak said police and excise department got the information that country-made liquor was being illegally manufactured in Lodhajhari Sal Jungle locality of the district.

Accordingly, the personnel of the special squad raided the jungle during the wee hours of Friday. During the raid, 325 litres of illicit liquor and 5,000 litres of ‘mohua’ brew were seized and destroyed. Police also seized five bikes from the area.

Police have booked 14 persons in this regard. While eight persons were arrested six others managed to give the slip to the police.

The accused have been identified as Hadibandhu Behera, Sanatan Pradhan, Raju Gochhyat, Dipak Gochhyat, Bishnu Bhoi, Biswanath Murti, Prabin Gochhayat and Muna Nayak.

Police also sealed a roadside dhaba under Kaniha block of the district for selling liquor illegally. Police have booked the owner of the dhaba also.

Ban on liquor sale during the lockdown has led to illicit manufacturing and trading of liquor in several parts of Odisha. Liquor traders are cashing in on the rising demand from tipplers. Most varieties of liquor are being sold at three times their original price.

PNN