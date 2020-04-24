New Delhi: Eight people, including two children, were intercepted Thursday at a picket in central Delhi. They were travelling to Bihar in a car amid the lockdown using a fake curfew pass, police said. The car at was intercepted at the Idgah picket on Rani Jhansi road, police said.

Occupants in the vehicle

The occupants of the car included five men, one woman and two children. They are natives of Bihar’s Madhubani district and lived in Gali Chameliyan in Sadar Bazar locality here. The area has been declared a ‘containment zone’.

All of them wanted to leave the national capital due to the spread of coronavirus. They had a fake curfew pass, a senior police officer said.

Reason for travel

During interrogation, it was found that driver Maksood Aalam’s uncle Mohammad Munif is admitted in a hospital in Madhubani. Munif’s son Mohammad Irshad wanted to go to Bihar to meet his ailing dad, the police said.

They first went to the Sadar Bazar police station and later to the office of DCP North here, but couldn’t get a curfew pass, officials informed.

Fake curfew pass

Irshad’s nephew Saddam told the accused that he knew someone who could arrange a pass for them. The person was Sayed Fahed, also a resident of Sadar Bazar, they added.

Irshad arranged a car from his maternal uncle Anwar Hussain, while Fahed arranged a curfew pass issued in the name of driver Alam. The pass was valid up to Friday, the police said.

A case has been registered against all eight as they stepped out of Sadar Bazar area despite it being a containment zone. They were arrested and later released on bail, police said.

Fahed is absconding and efforts are being made to trace him, the police informed.

