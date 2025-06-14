Jajpur: With the diarrhoea situation remaining grim in Jajpur, Public Health Director Nilakantha Mishra Friday said that eight of the 41 stool samples collected from the district have tested positive for cholera. Briefing media after a review meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, on the rising cases of waterborne diseases, Mishra said, “Out of the 41 stool samples collected from Jajpur district, eight tested positive for cholera.”

Mishra, however, assured that the situation is under control due to early detection and treatment. He said the Chief Secretary has directed officials to complete sanitation work within 10 days and make all programmes for prevention, control, and management of water and vector-borne diseases more proactive and targeted. “The Chief Secretary emphasised the need for conducting house-to-house surveys to detect diseases early, increasing the number of beds in government hospitals, ensuring proper treatment systems, and making necessary medicines available,” Mishra said. Water supply engineers have been instructed to regularly purify all tube-wells and other drinking water sources in villages and urban areas as well, he said, adding that District Collectors have been instructed to set up 24×7 control rooms for survey, treatment, and management of monsoon-related diseases.