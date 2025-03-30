Mumbai: Controversial YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia is claiming to have undergone a rebirth a month after his much-hyped controversy over his statements in the show India’s Got Latent.

Ranveer took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures featuring him posing along with his family, pet, friends and crew members.

For the caption, he wrote: “Thank you to my loved ones. Thank you, universe… A new blessed chapter begins – Rebirth…”

Taking to the comment section, actor Abhay Deol dropped some clapping emojis.

Singer Tesher dropped similar emojis to welcome back Ranveer.

TV actor Nakuul Mehta cheered for Ranveer and wrote: Go Beer Biceps.

Comedian Tanmay Bhatt wrote: “Like this comment if you want a B Praak podcast.” Taking a dig at the singer B Praak, who claimed that he denied appearing on the podcast after Ranveer came under fire over his statements.

Along with Ranveer, comedians Samay Raina and Apoorva Mukhija got into hot soup over their comments.

Comedian Samay Raina was summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to appear for case proceedings of the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy. The cyber cell has asked the him to appear March 27 or March 28 for questioning over the controversial statements made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia on the show.

Earlier, in his statement, the comedian had expressed his regret on how everything transpired on the show.

In his official statement to the authorities, he said, “I will be careful next time such a thing does not happen again. My mental state is not well due to this whole case. My Canada tour also did not go well. I am sorry for what I said, I know what I said is wrong”.

The comedian recently took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared a note in which he said that he has rescheduled his India tour and assured the audience of his tour that the money from their tickets will soon be remitted to the source of their transactions.

The controversy erupted after comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina’s show went viral on social media, sparking widespread backlash.

Video evidence shows that Ranveer, a podcaster, said, “Would you rather watch your parents having sex or join them once and end it forever?”.

Following the public outrage, multiple police complaints were filed against Allahbadia and other people associated with the show in both Mumbai and Guwahati. The cyber cell and the Mumbai police are conducting separate investigations in connection with Allahbadia’s remarks on Raina’s YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent. ’

