Bhubaneswar: Eighty one Odia migrant workers stranded in Diamond Nagar of Surat in Gujarat were arrested Saturday by the police for allegedly for setting several vehicles ablaze. They were protesting against the extension of the lockdown which is preventing them from returning to Odisha.

Sources said, the migrant labourers hit the streets and protested Friday night against the implementation of the lockdown. They urged the local administration to provide them with facilities to return to their native places in Odisha. They also alleged that they were not getting food and basic facilities at the camp where they have been kept confined.

Sources said the migrant workers allegedly set ablaze more than 10 vegetable-laden trucks and pelted stones at police officials when they rushed to the spot to disperse the gathering. Failing to control the agitating workers, police then arrested them.

“The incident happened as there were issues related to proper food supply. The demonstrations were held after some camps were closed,” alleged an Odia migrant labourer.

Surat Police Commissioner RB Brahmbhatt however, refuted the allegations. “The Odia migrant workers who work mostly in the textile sector have been looked after properly,” Brahmbhatt said. Also their accommodation has been taken care off during lockdown. So there is no need for them to agitate. Therefore, I appeal them to be calm and assure them of all help,” he added.

Earlier more than 90 Odia migrant workers were arrested March 30 in Surat for defying the nationwide lockdown guidelines and attacking the police.

PNN