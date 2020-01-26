Phulbani: Two persons were arrested in Kuduraha locality of Bhrugijodi panchayats under Phiringia police station limits of Kandhamal district Sunday for transporting 82kg cannabis worth Rs 5, 00,000 illegally in an ambulance. Among the two arrested, one has been identified as Ajay Kumar Pradhan of Ritamati area under Jankia police limits in Khurda district. He is also the owner of the vehicle.

Sources said that the police acting on a tip-off intercepted the vehicle (No OD 02 BE 7762) at Kuduraha. Inside the vehicle they found the cannabis loaded in two gunny bags. The police

A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC. Further investigation is underway.

PNN