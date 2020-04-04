Bhadrak: Bhadrak Police arrested nine people Saturday in different parts of the district for flouting the 48-hour shutdown rules. They were found roaming around in the streets violating the shutdown procedures. Police, however, did not provide the identities of these persons. The shutdown has been in place since Friday evening 8.00pm

Several steps have been taken to ensure that the poor do not suffer during the shutdown and emergency services are not hampered. From the morning of April 2 till the morning of April 4, 263 cases have been registered by the police against different persons in the state for different violations of regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19.

The Odisha government decided to impose the shutdown due to the sudden spike of COVID-19 cases in state. The number of coronavirus affected persons has gone up to 21 till reports last came in Saturday morning. Some of those who have tested positive for coronavirus had visited the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamudding in New Delhi last month.

The man from Jajpur who tested positive late Friday night had also been a part of the congregation. He has now been transferred to the Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack which has set up special ward for treatment of coronavirus patients.