Kendrapara: Nine persons were taken into custody by forest personnel Monday for unlawful fishing activities, in a mid-sea interception along the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in this district, officials informed.

The trawl used by them for fishing along the prohibited marine sanctuary was seized by the patrolling unit of the forest department near Hukitola coast, an official stated. Nearly 20 quintals of sea fish were seized from the impounded vessels, the official added.

Prohibition on sea fishing remains enforced round the year within the marine sanctuary limits. However, sea patrolling is stepped up within the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary territory during November-May in view of the annual mass nesting season of endangered Olive Ridley turtles.

The arrested fishermen are natives of Kendrapara district, said officials.

The fishermen were sent to jail custody under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act, said forest officials.

