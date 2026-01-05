Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Monday said the state government’s grievance hearing mechanism was gaining popularity, with 95 per cent of complaints received at the CM’s grievance cell resolved so far.

Majhi said this while attending the year’s first and 16th grievance hearing session here.

“Of the total 13,358 complaints received at the cell (till the 15th hearing session), as many as 12,748 issues have been successfully resolved, which is 95 per cent,” he said.

He said the cell had also received 1,49,418 complaints through the web portal and postal services, of which 1,30,845 cases, around 88 per cent, had been resolved.

In a post on X, Majhi said, “The unwavering trust and confidence of the people give us immense strength to serve them continuously. This government is a ‘people’s government’. We’re committed to bridging the gap between administration and people, making governance more accessible. Public grievance hearing, transparent administration, and speedy action are our priorities. We’re working to ensure no one is deprived of justice.”

ଜନତାଙ୍କ ଅକୁଣ୍ଠ ବିଶ୍ୱାସ ଓ ଆସ୍ଥା ହିଁ ଆମକୁ ପ୍ରତିଦିନ ନିରନ୍ତର ସେବା କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଅପାର ଶକ୍ତି ଯୋଗାଉଛି। ଏ ସରକାର ହେଉଛି ‘ଲୋକଙ୍କ ସରକାର’। ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଜନତାଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଥିବା ବ୍ୟବଧାନକୁ ଦୂର କରି ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାକୁ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ଅତି ନିକଟତର କରିବା ପାଇଁ ଆମେ ପ୍ରତିବଦ୍ଧ।

ଜନଶୁଣାଣି, ପାରଦର୍ଶୀ ପ୍ରଶାସନ ଓ ଦ୍ରୁତ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ;… pic.twitter.com/ZymbBCH9Ju — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) January 5, 2026

The chief minister said more than 56,028 people have participated in CM’s grievance sessions, which started in July 2024.

He said plans are afoot to extend grievance hearings to more locations with the support of collectors and to also organise additional hearings in the near future.

Along with seven ministers, Majhi conducted the public hearing here and, as customary, first met 30 differently abled and chronically ill persons waiting outside.

He received their complaint petitions and directed officials present to take immediate action.

The chief minister also sanctioned medical assistance on the spot to Popun Maharana of Keonjhar district, Priyabrat Pradhan of Khordha district and Diptimayee Dash of Cuttack district, who are suffering from serious ailments, through the Single Window System.

