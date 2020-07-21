Chhatrapur: A 95-year-old man has managed to defeat COVID-19 as he was discharged from TATA COVID Hospital in Sitalapalli in Ganjam district July 18 after his two reports came out negative, health officials said.

Udayanath Bisoyi, 95, was presented with flowers by doctors expressing their happiness on his discharge.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in his twitter account congratulated Bisoyi after his recovery.

Congratulations to nonagenarian Udayanath Bisoyi from Ganjam district on successfully winning the battle against #COVID19. Your win will inspire others to stay strong as #Odisha fights this pandemic.#OdishaFightsCorona https://t.co/mBRBvw5zp3 — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) July 21, 2020

In praise of the doctors and the 95 year old COVID victor Ganjam district Vijay Amruta Kulange, Tuesday took to his twitter account and said, “ It is the labour of the doctors and strong belief of the old man on the doctors which able the nonagenarian to defeat COVID-19”.

Bisoyi, a resident of Chakunda village under Soroda block in the district, was released from the hospital last Friday.

“He did not have problems with blood sugar level or higher blood pressure but had age-related conditions,” said one of the staff members of the hospital.

Bisoyi tested positive for corona virus before two weeks and underwent treatment for more than 14 days.

“My father has a great fighting spirit, for which he defeated the deadly virus and returned home”, said one of the sons of Bisoyi.

“If you have patience and a fighting spirit, you can beat this disease. Follow the instructions of doctors, trust them and take your medicines on time as they say,” said Bisoyi while leaving hospital after his recovery.

PNN