Bargarh: Police seized 960 bottles of cough syrup and arrested seven persons during a surprise raid at a football ground here, officials said Thursday. Acting on a tip-off about an illegal cough syrup trade at Behera football ground, a team from Bargarh Sadar police station conducted a raid at around 1pm and apprehended the accused on the spot.

The accused were identified as Bhola alias Bhubaneswar Rana, 32, of Tora Kendumunda, Rinku alias Ratnamani Nag, 32, and Papu Bag, 18, of Jharpada in Gaisilet, Garjan Sahu, 32, of Kendumunda, Kishore Sandh, 44, of Ambapali, Prasanna Sahu, 24, of Gudesira canal area, and Papun alias Rajib Sahu, 25, of Tenteltikra. Apart from 960 bottles of cough syrup, police seized cash worth Rs 2.60 lakh, several vehicles and 12 mobile phones from their possession.

The vehicles include a Maruti Suzuki Eeco, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda City, Mahindra Bolero Max pickup, Mahindra Bolero, and two-wheelers. The accused were produced in court and later remanded to Bargarh district jail after their bail pleas were rejected. A case (120/26) has been registered at Bargarh Sadar police station, police said. Further investigation is underway to ascertain if more persons are involved in the racket, Additional SP Shiba Prasad Biswal said during a press briefing.