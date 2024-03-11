Los Angeles: Superstar Robert Downey Jr., who picked up the Best Supporting Actor trophy at the ongoing 96th edition of the Academy Awards, delivered a spectacular speech at the award ceremony.

He began his speech as he said, “I’d like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order,” reports ‘People’ magazine.

He then joked, “I’d like to thank my veterinarian — I meant wife — Susan Downey over there. She found me, a snarling rescue pet, and loved me back to life. That’s why I am here. Thank you.”

Later, he thanked Christopher Nolan, the writer, producer and director of ‘Oppenheimer‘, as well as producer Emma Thomas and his co-stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon.

He went on to say, “Here’s my little secret: I needed this job more than it needed me. Chris knew it, Emma made sure that she wrapped — surrounded me with one of the greatest cast and crews of all time.”

He further mentioned, “Emily, Cillian, Matt Damon… it was fantastic and I stand here before you a better man because of it. You know, what we do is meaningful, and the stuff that we decide to make is important.”

As per ‘People’, Downey Jr. also thanked his stylist, publicist and entertainment lawyer, joking that his attorney of 40 years spent half of it “trying to get me insured and bailing me out”. He then closed out his speech with a shout-out to his three kids, Avri, Exton and Indio.

Robert won Best Supporting Actor for his work in ‘Oppenheimer’ which is based on the American theoretical physicist and the father of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer.

He essayed the role of Lewis Strauss, a retired Naval Reserve officer and high-ranking member of the US Atomic Energy Commission.

The 96th Academy Awards are currently underway at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

IANS