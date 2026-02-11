Sambalpur: As many as 97 people have submitted sworn declarations expressing their willingness to donate their bodies to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla.

The documents were handed over Tuesday morning by the Indian Body and Organ Donation Institute (IBODI). The declarations, along with other necessary documents, were formally presented to VIMSAR Director and Dean Pradeep Kumar Mohanty and Head of the Anatomy Department Mamata Sar in the presence of IBODI president Prabhas Acharya, associate professor Sabita Singh, former principal and professor of pharmacology Bhabagrahi Rath, and organisation members Bipin Panda and Narayan Pradhan.

These donors included both men and women who had earlier taken an oath expressing their consent for body donation. Speaking on the occasion, Acharya said the institute had so far facilitated pledges from around 50,000 people for organ donation and about 2,600 for body donation. He said such initiatives played a crucial role in strengthening medical education and research.

Also Read: Sambalpur University suspends research guide over misconduct allegation

Sar said medical students showed greater interest in learning from actual human bodies than virtual models, as it significantly aided their understanding of anatomy. She added that the efforts of volunteers encouraging body donation were highly commendable and contributed meaningfully to the training of future doctors.