Nayagarh: A 98-year-old woman from Nayagarh district recently won the battle against deadly coronavirus.

Dealing a pleasant surprise to her doctors and co-patients, the woman came out of the hospital with a smile on her face after recovering from the disease.

Parbati Devi, a resident of Debottar Colony in Nayagarh town, and seven other family members had recently tested positive for the virus.

Later, they were all shifted to a COVID hospital in Chandpur area.

Parbati’s family members had been concerned about her considering her age.

Parbati was discharged from the hospital after she had tested negative for COVID-19. Her family members were discharged from the hospital September 10 but the fact that an elderly woman like Parbati beat the deadly infection has been the talk of the town.

Her recovery has surprised not only her family members and neigbours but also the doctors and medical staff treating her.

