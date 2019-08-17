Bhubaneswar: Loyola School, Bhubaneswar bagged the winner’s trophy for the 9th edition of the ‘Aditya Memorial Quiz’ held at Xavier Institute of Management here, Saturday.

Organised by ‘Aditya Memorial Foundation’ in association with Loyola School, Bhubaneswar in the memory of Aditya, the event was a mega hit with as many as 216 participants from 25 schools fighting neck and neck to make it to the final round. Last year, as many as 113 teams from 27 schools from Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha participated in the quiz event.

It may be mentioned here that Aditya, after whom the quiz competition is named, was a student in Loyola School, Bhubaneswar. Aditya was an exceptionally gifted boy and an avid quizzer.

The host school, Loyola School, Bhubaneswar, bagged the winner’s trophy, followed by DAV Public School, Unit-VIII, and Mother’s Public School, Bhubaneswar as 1st runners up and 2nd runners up respectively.

The quizmaster duo, Bivash Rath and Anirudh, did their job with much finesse as it held the participants and the audience as well in awe with its’ wit and knowledge.

Dr. BK Das, Director, Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, graced the chair as the Chief Guest, and Fr. Victor F Misquith, Principal, Loyola School, Bhubaneswar and Fr. Gilbert Menezes, Rector, Loyola School, Bhubaneswar, along with other members of Aditya Foundation made their presence felt by lending all support and co-operation. Speaking about Dr. BK Das, he has been awarded with the ‘Best Presenter Award’ in the 25th Annual ITEA International Symposium on Transformational Test & Evaluation in USA in September, 2005. Das is the only recipient of the award from the Asia continent.

In the quiz competition, while cash prizes of Rs 12,500, 7,500 and 5,000 were given to winner and runners up respectively, a special prize of Rs 2,500 each was given to girl participants who went to the semi finals.

Speaking on the occasion, Fr. Victor F Misquith, Principal, Loyola School, Bhubaneswar, urged the students to be competitive yet fair, strong-willed and determined but honest. He also stressed whatever one does; one should do with honesty, integrity and diligence.