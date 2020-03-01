Kendrapara: They are old and worried that their only son who went in search of a job outside the state with a local contractor is missing for a decade. The family members are yet to get information about the whereabouts of their son though the old parents have knocked the doors of the district administration in this regard several times.

Binod Kumar Das, son of physically-disabled Dharanidhar Das, of Baramania village under Rajnagar police station, had gone to Hyderabad with Bipracharan Padhihary, a local contractor of Badanaukana village, January 18, 2010, to work.

But as ill luck would have it, Binod went missing a week after he reached Hyderabad. When the family called up the contractor, they failed to get any information. When Bipracharan returned to the village after a year, Dharanidhar met and asked him about his son. The contractor told him that his son fled his camp 10 days after reaching Hyderabad.

Later, Dharanidhar brought the matter to the notice of villagers, but in vain. Dharanidhar filed a complaint at Rajnagar police station in April 2013. But Rajnagar police did not take interest in the case nor did they register an. Though he met then SP and District Collector, he did not get any help.

“I moved from pillar to post to get information about my son, but being a poor and a disabled person nobody helped me,” said Dharanidhar.

Frustrated, he staged a dharna in front of the district administration office in July, 2017 demanding an inquiry into the missing of his son. Later, he moved the High Court in 2018, but due to paucity of funds, he failed to pursue his case. Dharanidhar is not sure whether his son is alive or not. Meanwhile, Dharanidhar’s wife, Pratima, has developed mental illness. His fellow villagers have urged the District Collector to help Dharanidhar.

