Bhubaneswar: As many as 60 passengers were reportedly stranded in Chilika Lake after a floating bridge vessel carrying them developed a mechanical issue Thursday afternoon.

According to sources, the vessel encountered a technical issue shortly after leaving Satapada this afternoon with the passengers onboard. It was transporting five four-wheelers and more than 20 two-wheelers.

Chilika Development Authority (CDA) employees went to the scene after learning of the incident and began repairing the vessel. In addition, attempts are being made to get passengers safely to the coast.

It may be mentioned here that another floating bridge vessel got stuck in the lagoon January 20 trapping more than 50 passengers in the middle of the lake.

Similar incidents took place in February 2020 when a number of commuters, their vehicles, and a bus traveling from Janhikuda to Satapada got stuck on a floating bridge near Brahmagiri. Strong winds were blamed for the incident at that time. Besides, another floating bridge partially capsized in Chilika in October 2020.

PNN