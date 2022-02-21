Mumbai: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise bagged ‘Film of the Year’ accolade at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards (DPIFFA) 2022 ceremony Sunday while Sidharth Malhotra- starrer Shershah was adjudged the Best Film. Similarly, Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon won the ‘Best Actor’ and ‘Actress’ awards for their exceptional performances in the film 83 and Mimi respectively.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival took to its official Instagram handle and shared the news with the public.

The other notable winners were – Asha Parekh (Outstanding Contribution to Film Industry), Ken Ghosh (Best Director), Satish Kaushik (Best Actor in Supporting Role), Lara Dutta (Best Actress in Supporting Role), Sardar Udham (Critics’ Best Film), Sidharth Malhotra (Critics’ Best Actor) Kiara Advani (Critics’ Best Actress), Ahan Shetty (Best Debut), Manoj Bajpayee (Best Actor in Web Series ) Raveena Tandon (Best Actress in Web Series), Anupama (Television Series of the Year)

Ranveer, who received the ‘Best Actor’ award for 83 took to Twitter and wrote, “Honoured to receive the Best Actor award for 83 at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022. Thank you for the love @Dpiff_official.”